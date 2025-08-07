Luton Airport: Transform holiday items from 'Buy and Bin' to 'Buy and Share'

Over half of holidaygoers (51%) have admitted to purchasing new inflatable floats for their trips, only to ditch these just 8 days later.

The result? A staggering 54.5 million inflatables are abandoned each year, enough to circle the Earth twice. These short-lived purchases are creating a global graveyard of forgotten inflatables, leaving a serious mark on the planet.

Research commissioned by London Luton Airport (LLA) reveals the Top 10 ‘buy and bin’ holiday items contributing to the 20.9 million tonnes of plastic waste left by holidaygoers every summer:

Sandals / flip flops / beach shoes (32%) Sunglasses (24%) Beach towels and mats (22%) Books (20%) Sun hats and caps (18%) Swimwear (16%) Inflatable lilos (12%) Snorkelling sets (12%) Travel games (cards, compact board games) (11%) Inflatable pool / beach toys / pool rings (10%)

London Luton Airport (LLA) launches the LLA Lilo Exchange, a library of pre-loved inflatables for holidaymakers to borrow this summer. Returning flyers can drop off their used lilos and enjoy a free Fast Track security pass, making future journeys at the UK’s simplest, friendliest airport even smoother.

To combat the soaring numbers of plastic waste caused by abandoned inflatables, LLA has introduced a new Lilo Exchange scheme to tackle plastic waste. With an estimated 2.5 million holidaygoers will pass through this summer. The ‘Lilo-brary’ is located in London’s ‘simplest and friendliest’ airport, offering pre-loved inflatables to holidaygoers, free of charge.

While inflatables have become a victim of ‘buy and bin’ holiday products; over half (61%) of passengers are inclined to use ‘pre-loved’ items. Along with 83% will consider rehoming, with the consumer interest in sustainability increasing, with 72% of passengers desiring to act more environmentally responsible.

LLA’s ‘lilo-library’ will be stocking a wide range of inflatables from the classic lilo to oversized unicorn floats, from the 1st-14th August, while stocks last. Encouraging passengers to act more environmentally responsible and stop contributing to the plastic waste.

Passengers are motivated to rehome their unwanted inflatables through the incentive of exchange for a free Fast Track security pass for their next trip from LLA. Additionally, to celebrate Jet2’s first summer of operations at LLA, sunseekers can also be in with a chance to win a free seven-night holiday for four from LLA to the four-star+ Enotel Lido Resort in Madeira, and free Fast Track security passes. Complete this form to be in with a chance of winning.

Participate in the transformation from ‘Buy and Bin’, to ‘Buy and Share’! Exchange memories, from your classic in Corfu to a flamingo in Faro. Dual benefits of supporting sustainability and spreading holiday positivity.