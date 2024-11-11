Woman dies and two people seriously injured in A6 collision near Haynes

File photo of a Bedfordshire Police car.

A woman has died and two other people seriously injured in a crash on the A6 near Haynes on Saturday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene following the two-vehicle collision at around 5.20pm on November 9. Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and a number of others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw a red MG ZS and a purple Volkswagen Transporter driving along the A6 between 5pm and 5.20pm, to get in touch.

Sergeant Dan Newton, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident in which sadly one woman has died and two other people have sustained serious injuries. Our thoughts are with their friends and family at this difficult time.

“We know that there were a number of vehicles who stopped at the collision but who left the scene before speaking to officers – we would urge all of those drivers to get in touch as you may be able to help our investigation.

“We’re also appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, or of the Purple Volkswagen Transporter or the Red MG ZS driving prior to the collision, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police online or on 101 quoting Operation Pitchford.