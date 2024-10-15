Funny video shows moment alpacas are spotted taking an afternoon stroll down a city centre street

By Jessica Martin
Published 4th May 2024, 15:23 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 11:41 BST
Watch as the two well-behaved alpacas trot down the pavement, with two confused onlookers filming from their café table.

Bizarre video footage shows two alpacas taking an afternoon walk along a city centre street.

Footage posted on X by Anne-Marie McNally shows two people leading the alpacas along Molesworth Street, Dublin, Ireland on April 11. People walking past the animals can be seen turning their heads as they notice the two alpacas, with some people stopping to take a photograph.

Alpacas spotted taking a stroll down city centre street.Alpacas spotted taking a stroll down city centre street.
Alpacas spotted taking a stroll down city centre street. | Storyful

McNally told Storyful she spotted them while having a coffee with her friend.

X users recognised the animals from a farm called K2Alpacas, who also posted a video of the fluffy pair, called Stan and Paddy, on their Instagram story. The farm captioned the video: “Why take a bike when you can take an alpaca for a walk.”

