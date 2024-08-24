I own Britain’s smallest shoe shop at 3ft wide - I can touch front and back walls standing on the same spot
Britain's smallest shoe shop has been squeezing in customers for the past 25 years despite being a tight fit - at just 3ft (0.9m) wide.
Peter Scott Shoes is so small you can touch both walls while standing in the same place on the shop floor. At the equivalent width of around three size 11 shoes, the business is one of the smallest stores in the country and could be the narrowest in Britain.
The 169-year-old building used to be a booking office on the platform of a former railway station where trains ran from 1855 to 1954. The building was then home to a number of different services including a funeral directors, bank, auctioneers and a jewellers until it opened as a shoe shop in 1999.
Due to the limited space, only one size for each pair of shoes can be stored in the shop at a time and customers have to stand in single file to view the displays.
Owner Oliver Salter, 31, who bought the store in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire in September 2021, said: "We have four staff who are semi-retired. They only do a morning or an afternoon shift as we don't really have facilities on site. We stock Rieker, Hotter, Lotus, Skechers, Jana, Wald Laufer, Gabor and lots more. It's pretty much the shape of a cheese wedge. We were attracted to its quirkiness mainly - it is just so unique.”
