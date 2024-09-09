Dramatic video shows moment police arrest dealer as sock containing 22 bags of cocaine falls from his pocket
Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment police chase a drug dealer before a sock containing 22 bags of cocaine falls from his pocket during his arrest.
On May 18, officers were on patrol when they spotted a black Kia they thought was acting suspicious. Following a pursuit, the driver, Naim Mehmetaj, stopped on Columbine Road in Ely but then ran towards Abbots Way, where he was arrested after a foot chase. During the arrest, a sock, containing £230 in cash and 22 bags of cocaine, fell out of his pocket.
On August 29, at Peterborough Crown Court, Naim Mehmetaj, 29, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine.
