This video More videos

Drone footage reveals smoke billowing across a city centre after a huge fire broke out at a commercial building on Friday morning.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shocking video shows thick black plumes rising over Manchester after the massive blaze took hold in the Gorton area of the city. Firefighters have been tackling the burn at a commercial unit on Longden Road – with nearby streets closed and some residents evacuated.

Aerial images show fire fighters tackling flames of a huge fire in Manchester | William Lailey / SWNS

Others living close to the inferno have been urged to keep their doors and windows shut until it has been brought under control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service said on X: “Firefighters are in attendance at a fire involving a commercial unit on Longden Road, Gorton, which is producing a large amount of smoke.

"Nearby residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed and to avoid the area. Road closures are in place.”

Aerial images show fire fighters tackling flames of a huge fire in Manchester | William Lailey / SWNS

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said they were also assisting with the operation. They added on X: “We are currently assisting our colleagues in Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service after reports of a fire in #Gorton.