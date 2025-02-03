Drug dealer throws machete moments before police find crack and heroin hidden in pants
Video (click to play above) shows how a drug dealer threw a machete as he fled police, moments before he’s found to have class A drugs hidden in his pants.
Abdul Kareem, 19, ran from officers after they approached him and others in an underpass. He threw a machete into a bush, and was found to have 66 wraps of crack cocaine in his boxers, when he was searched.
A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Kareem discarded the machete that had been hidden in his trousers in a bush.
“After catching up with him [in Peterborough], officers discovered he had cannabis on him, and a strip-search in custody uncovered 66 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin hidden in his boxers.”
Kareem, of Cromwell Road, Millfield, Peterborough, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday (28 January), where he was sentenced to 32 months in prison, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, possession of cannabis and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
Detective Constable Joshua Crown, who investigated, said: “Drug dealing and associated anti-social behaviour can significantly affect communities. I urge anyone with concerns or information to report it to us.”
Anyone with concerns or information about drugs can report to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.