Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch bodycam footage of the moment police find a loaded gun stuffed in a sock and hidden in the loft - after spotting insulation in a man’s hair. Officers also discovered two machetes and an axe in the property.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment police find a loaded gun stuffed in a sock and hidden in the loft - after spotting insulation in a man’s hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On November 27 2023, police executed a firearms warrant at the address of Lomar Turner in Handsworth.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say it was several minutes before the door was opened, before they found a nervous Turner with bits of polystyrene and insulation in his hair.

Custody image of Lomar Turner. | West Midlands Police

The officers’ attention was immediately drawn to the loft - the hatch door of which was lined with polystyrene. A search of the loft revealed two loaded and viable firearms in a black pouch, with one in a white sock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the property, officers found multiple bags of cannabis with a street value of over £2000, several thousands of pounds in cash, multiple sim cards, two machetes and an axe.

Lomar Turner, 28, of New Inns Close in Handsworth, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition without a licence. He also pleaded guilty to possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. He was sentenced to six years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on September 20.