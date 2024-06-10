I built a house in the Caribbean for £3k to escape the miserable rainy British weather
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Brit built the one-bed home in Tobago so that he could live the mortgage-free life away from the cold weather - and he’s only 22!
Alex Cassidy enlisted the help of local tradespeople to construct the £3k building - which has a tin roof and costs him just £130 on electricity, water and wi-fi every three months.
He now spends six months a year in the Caribbean to escape the rainy and cold winters in the UK. He said even though it was hard work and it’s on a hill, it’s been very rewarding.
Alex, a musician, from the Isle of Wight, said: "I've got my own privacy. I bought my freedom. It's such a price difference to the UK. I spent £3k to build a whole house and never pay rent."
Alex grew up spending time between the Isle of Wight and Tobago - where his stepdad, Derek, also a musician, is from. The land is owned by his stepdad.
Alex said he loved watching his dream become a reality but it didn't hit him until he was putting the final touches to the house. He said: "A lot of my friends got good jobs and most of their money goes on bills and rent. It's impossible to get a deposit."
Despite strangers online saying the house is a "tin shed" Alex loves his home. He said: "I'd rather live here than a £300k house I have to pay for for 35 years on a mortgage.”