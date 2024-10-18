Halloween: Public reflect on their most memorable costume
Members of the public have reflected on the spooky season - discussing if and how they get involved in the Halloween celebrations.
People in Leeds spoke to us about their favourite Halloween costumes and how they will be celebrating.
Hayden said: “[There’s] a lot of people you can dress up [as] nowadays, I think Keir Starmer would be one that would scare everybody on Halloween so I think I might dress up as Keir Starmer this year. Sorry to be political, I tried to avoid it”.
Scarlet said: “Personally I find Halloween very stressful. I feel like you’ve got to go out and do something and it’s got to be this big night. There’s a bit of pressure”.
Jude said: “I dressed like a vampire every I think, until I was 12 and then it kind of got a bit weirder. I remember coming down this street dressed as Enya for a Reggaeton party a few years ago which was quite funny”.
Adam added that he was going to a Halloween party dressed as Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.
