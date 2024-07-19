This video More videos

Watch as Small is handcuffed at a service station, before police discover drugs and money in his Chrysler 300.

Police bodycam footage shows the moment a drug dealer was arrested as he was filling up his car at a service station after a bloodstain linked him to the crime.

On May 16 2024, police were notified that packages of cannabis had been found inside a storage container in Halling, Kent. Officers discovered hundreds of vacuum-sealed bags of the class B drug - weighing a total of 427 kilogrammes and worth between £1.5 million and £2.5 million.

Traces of blood were found on a cardboard box and was later discovered to be a DNA match of John Small.

John Small was arrested after a bloodstain linked him to crime. | Kent Police

On May 21, Small was arrested after officers spotted him filling up his Chrysler 300 at a service station in Chatham. Police found a further 1kg package of cannabis and £3,200 cash in his vehicle.