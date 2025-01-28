Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage shows a man with a knife trying to smash his way into a police station - before he was shot dead by armed police.

On October 7 2022, Marius Ciolac, 35, from Cernavoda in Romania, attempted to enter Ascot Drive police station in Derbyshire with a knife and carrying a cat in a bag. Moments later, armed police shot him as he came towards them with the weapon.

Ciolac was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, but later died from his wound.

A jury of 11 people were shown the footage during an inquest at Derby Coroners Court last week. The inquest continues and is expected to last up to four weeks.