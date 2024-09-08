This video More videos

Watch as the public share their experiences of the worst rated airport in the UK - with one group having found it confusing with poor signage while another person said she had an early morning flight with no issues.

Manchester Airport has been rated the worst airport in the UK, according to a Which? annual survey.

Manchester Terminal 3 received a customer score of 37%, Manchester Terminal 1 received a score of 40%, and Manchester Terminal 2 got 51%.

What do people in Manchester think of the city’s airport?

On asking people on the streets of Manchester about their experiences of Manchester Airport, one group said they found it dilapidated and unwelcoming. They added that it can be confusing where to go in the airport, with poor signage and not many staff around to ask questions.

However, one woman said she had a positive experience flying from the airport - saying she had an early morning flight and got through the airport quickly with no issues.

Manchester Airport’s response