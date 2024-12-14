Moment Scrooge-like vandals cut Christmas lights in un-festive crimewave

This video More videos

Watch how a balaclava-clad vandal snips the Christmas lights outside a home, in a bizarre un-festive village crime spree.

Video (click to play above) shows the moment when a vandal cuts the Christmas lights on a residential property, in a bizarre crimewave that saw 11 homes targeted across five villages.

CCTV footage above, released by police shows a man in a North Face jacket - with his face covered - sneaking up to a property to cut the wires earlier this month. Suffolk Police said an inflatable Santa had also been punctured and a projector for lighting stolen in a separate raid.

Video grab of a man snipping the Christmas lights at a property in Suffolk. | Suffolk Police / SWNS

PC Simon Lant said: “Why someone decided to carry out this period of mindless vandalism is not clear but it has brought hurt, as well as a financial cost, to many residents in the area, depriving those living and visiting in these areas of the colour and joy that these lights bring to people, young and old.”

The spree took place at multiple homes decorated for the festive season across Combs, Great Finborough, Battisford and Stanningfield in Suffolk. Officers are linking the incidents - with an interest on the nights of December 5 and 6 - and investigations are ongoing.

In another incident a person was seen leaving a property in Onehouse, Suffolk. They were described as having dark hair, and wearing a light-coloured cap, with a light t-shirt and shorts and white trainers. They also had a leather bag with one strap around the body.

No arrests have been made.