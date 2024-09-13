This video More videos

A spectacular video shows the Aurora Borealis as the sky lit up over the Lake District, in the early hours of 13 September 2024.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stunning timelapse (click to play above) shows the Northern Lights as they dazzled above Blea Tarn, a valley in the lake district. Photographer, Gregg Wolstenholme captured the incredible solar phenomenon between 12:45 and 1:30am, in Ambleside.

See more of Gregg’s spectacular images of the Aurora Borealis on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Lights: Stunning timelapse video shows Aurora Borealis light up the Lake District. Credit: Gregg Wolstenholme Photography | Gregg Wolstenholme

Will the Aurora Borealis be visible again tonight?