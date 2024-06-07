Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as Rudd casually rides the escalator while eating a local delicacy.

Video shows Hollywood A-lister Paul Rudd enjoying a local snack while filming in a shopping centre.

In the clip, recorded on June 4, Rudd is seen eating a bag of Tayto crisps on an escalator in Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin.

Paul Rudd has featured in many films including Romeo + Juliet (1996), This is 40 (2012) and most famously as Ant-Man in Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). He also appeared in the TV sitcom Friends as Phoebe Buffay’s love interest Mike Hannigan. Rudd was named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2021.

Paul Rudd spotted filming in shopping centre.

Shoppers excitedly posted on social media about the sighting of Marvel’s Ant-Man.

Posting on X, one fan said: "Paul Rudd spotted filming in Dundrum shopping centre?!!” Another user commented: “Nothing to see here, just Paul Rudd embracing Ireland by eating @MrTaytoIreland @DundrumTC”.