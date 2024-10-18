Dramatic CCTV shows moment passers-by perform citizen’s arrest on suspected phone snatcher
Dramatic CCTV shows the moment members of the public perform a citizen’s arrest on a suspected phone snatcher.
Two men on electric bikes were riding up Ludgate Hill towards St Paul’s Cathedral in London. The first suspect allegedly stole a phone from a woman. Police say the first suspect evaded officers by riding off on the pavement at high speed.
The second suspect, aged 23 from Southwark, turned back in the direction of where the phone was stolen. Passers-by, who witnessed the phone snatching, slowed down the suspect, allowing officers, who had run down the road, to apprehend him.
One suspect has been bailed pending further investigations, with police exploring leads to identify and arrest the outstanding suspect.
Police have released details and an image of a phone they recovered from the suspect, which they believe may have been stolen.
City of London Police Detective Sergeant Richard Dines said: “If you come to the City with the intention of stealing phones, you can expect to be met by officers on proactive patrols who will arrest you and bring you to justice.
“We’ve recovered a phone from the suspect that we believe may have been stolen. It is a silver iPhone with two distinctive stickers on the back. One sticker is from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York dated the 7 October.”
“If it is your phone, or you have any details of who the phone might belong to, please call 020 7601 2222 quoting 616958.”
