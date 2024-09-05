This video More videos

Watch the moment a thief snatches a victim’s mobile phone as they speed past on a bike - with new analysis showing snatch thefts have more than doubled in a year.

Analysis from the Home Office has revealed an estimated 78,000 people had phones or bags grabbed from them on the streets in the year leading up to March 2024. This has risen by 153 per cent, up from 31,000 incidents in the year to March 2023.

To tackle the issue, the government says tech companies and manufacturers will be called to attend a Home Office summit on the issue - which will look at new innovations that could take on the illegal market. Operation Opal, the national police intelligence unit, will also launch an intelligence probe to gather intel on the criminals who steal mobile phones, and where these devices end up - providing a stronger picture of the stolen mobile phone market.

CCTV image of phone theft. | City of London Police

What to do if your phone is stolen?

Writing on X, accompanying footage of a ‘phone snatch’ incident, the City of London Police gave advice on what to do if your phone is stolen.