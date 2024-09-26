Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch bodycam footage of the moment police ram front door and find £142k cannabis factory in home before arresting man in early-morning raid.

A man has been jailed after police found a cannabis factory worth £142,000 at his Peterborough home.

Grantas Dobrovolskis, 28, was woken by officers as they raided his home in Bickleigh Walk, Netherton, on 3 July.

The Neighbourhood Support Team had received information suggesting the home was being used as a cannabis factory.

Inside they found 169 cannabis plants growing in five rooms.

Dobrovolskis appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday where he was sentenced to eight months in prison after admitting being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Detective Constable Andy Donaldson, who investigated, said: “I would urge the public to pass on information about cannabis factories and drug dealing to us, often these are linked to organised crime and wider criminality which brings misery to our communities.

“We’re working hard to make our county a safer and better place, information from our communities can greatly assist that.”