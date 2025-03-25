£1M keyless car theft gang jailed after bragging about crimes on social media
Video (click to play above) shows how brazen thieves were caught out - after sharing videos of their crimes on social media.
The criminal gang, shown in the clip, even filmed themselves driving the stolen cars.
In one video, shared by West Midlands Police, one defendant shows off the smashed window of a Range Rover - while another asks, "how many parts has it got?"
The five thugs also shared photographs of themselves with the cars and motorbikes they stole - and advertised the kit they used to steal nearly £1 million worth of cars.
Between 2022 and 2023, Jason O'Farrell, Deacon Cumberbatch, Tyrone Henn, Kian O'Shea, and Keegan Judge were involved in 50 thefts across Coventry in the West Midlands - targeting cars, motorbikes, and luxury SUVs.
Officers from Coventry Local Policing Area examined hours and hours of mobile phone footage - as well as hundreds of pages of messages that the group sent to each other during the course of their offending.
O'Farrell, Cumberbatch, Henn and O'Shea were all convicted for their parts in the thefts earlier this month - and the fifth defendant, Judge, can now be named after a court order restricting his identification was lifted.
They have now been sentenced to a combined total of more than 35 years in prison.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.