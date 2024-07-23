Shocking moment tourist bitten by King's Guard horse while posing for picture
and live on Freeview channel 276
Footage posted online shows the moment the female tourist was bitten on the arm outside the Household Cavalry Museum in London.
The un-named tourist was taking her turn to pose for a picture when the horse bit her on the upper arm and dragged her towards it. The woman let out a yell in pain and was left cradling her arm. After a few seconds, she was was seen kneeled over and crouched on the floor.
A sign behind the animal and its rider in the video reads: “Beware, horse may kick or bite. Don’t touch the reins, thank you.”
Tourists are warned of the risks of getting too close to the horses. In a statement the Army added: “Whilst every effort is made to ensure public safety, horses may bite or kick.
“We continue to remind the public to adhere to the very clear warning signs and maintain a safe distance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.