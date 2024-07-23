Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tourist appeared to feel faint after she was bitten by a King's Guard horse.

Footage posted online shows the moment the female tourist was bitten on the arm outside the Household Cavalry Museum in London.

The un-named tourist was taking her turn to pose for a picture when the horse bit her on the upper arm and dragged her towards it. The woman let out a yell in pain and was left cradling her arm. After a few seconds, she was was seen kneeled over and crouched on the floor.

A shocked tourist is bitten on the arm by a King's Guard horse | TMX/@busk1976 / SWNS

A sign behind the animal and its rider in the video reads: “Beware, horse may kick or bite. Don’t touch the reins, thank you.”

Tourists are warned of the risks of getting too close to the horses. In a statement the Army added: “Whilst every effort is made to ensure public safety, horses may bite or kick.