Bodycam footage shows Brian Whitelock, who had previously served 18 years in prison for murder and manslaughter, confessing to killing his 71-year-old neighbour.

Harrowing 999 call audio reveals the moment a man confessed to killing his 71-year-old neighbour.

Brian Whitelock went to retired riding school instructor Wendy Buckney’s flat in Clydach, Swansea on the evening of August 22 2023. The following morning Whitelock was seen by another neighbour leaving the flat. When confronted, Whitelock said: “I’ve killed Wendy”.

Whitelock admitted to police that he was responsible for the attack, but later changed his explanation saying he saw someone else near the property and found the victim’s body.

Wendy Buckney was a retired riding school instructor. | South Wales Police

In court, Whitelock admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility saying he had a brain injury which impaired his judgement and self-control. However, psychiatric evidence was put before the jury at trial, which contradicted his claim, saying the most likely cause of his behaviour was drug intoxication.

The jury also heard that Whitelock had previously served a life sentence for murder and manslaughter relating to two deaths in October 2000 after a drug-fuelled argument. He murdered Nicholas Morgan with a pickaxe handle or hammer at a house in Swansea. He then set fire to Mr Morgan’s body to try to cover up evidence and ended up killing his own brother, Glenn, who died of smoke inhalation after falling asleep in the house.

Whitelock served 18 years’ imprisonment before release and was recalled to serve another year before being released again in 2021.

Having heard all the evidence in the case relating to Wendy Buckney’s death, the jury found Brian Whitelock, 56, of Clydach, Swansea, guilty of her murder. On December 20 2024, Whitelock was given a whole life sentence which means he will never be considered for release.

Craig Harding from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The level of violence Whitelock inflicted was truly shocking. He carried out an act of extreme and motiveless violence on a vulnerable woman who had been nothing but kind to him.

“The CPS called evidence to rebut his claims and presented a robust case to the jury resulting in this conviction. Wendy’s family and friends have shown great fortitude throughout this case and our thoughts will remain with them.”