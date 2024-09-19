Tiny porcupine nibbles baby sweetcorn at Battersea Park Children’s Zoo
The adorable footage (click to play above) shows Rico - a prehensile-tailed porcupine tucking into miniature corn on the cob at his new home at Battersea Park Children's Zoo.
A spokesperson for the zoo posted on social media: “Rico arrived at the zoo last week, and our keepers are pleased to share that he is settling in very well! Although he’s still a little shy, he very quickly comes out of his shell at dinner time - clearing all of his fruits and vegetables in no time at all!”
The prehensile-tailed porcupine is native to the forest canopies of South America, this incredible species is herbivorous, feeding on a variety of flowers, leaves, roots, shoots and fruits.
