Daredevils have wasted no time in making the most of the snow, as this video shows thrill-seekers racing down hills in a Yorkshire park.

Footage shows thrill-seekers racing down Hill 60 at Roundhay Park, with others joining the fun on quad bikes.

Gracefully gliding down the slopes, families and friends soaked up the wintry fun, with laughter heard echoing through the park.

With heavy snow falling overnight and temperatures barely scraping -2C today, the city of Leeds embraced the weather - despite an amber warning being put in place by the Met Office.

It comes after flights were suspended at Leeds Bradford Airport, with other key transport routes also being disrupted.

You can watch the footage of people sledging at Roundhay Park in the video attached to this article.

Snow set to continue