Watch the adorable moment a working police dog gets a belly rub and playtime between shifts
Watch the heart-warming moment a working police dog gets to enjoy some well-earned BELLY RUBS and play time between shifts.
Adorable footage (click to play above) shows how working police dogs unwind after a busy shift of tracking down criminals and finding evidence.
In the video, some of the hard working PD’s can be seen letting off steam, by running around, playing fetch with a tennis ball, and getting belly rubs from their handlers while off-duty.