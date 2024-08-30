This video More videos

Watch the heart-warming moment a working police dog gets to enjoy some well-earned BELLY RUBS and play time between shifts.

Adorable footage (click to play above) shows how working police dogs unwind after a busy shift of tracking down criminals and finding evidence.

In the video, some of the hard working PD’s can be seen letting off steam, by running around, playing fetch with a tennis ball, and getting belly rubs from their handlers while off-duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad