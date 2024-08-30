Watch the adorable moment a working police dog gets a belly rub and playtime between shifts

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 13:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch the heart-warming moment a working police dog gets to enjoy some well-earned BELLY RUBS and play time between shifts.

Adorable footage (click to play above) shows how working police dogs unwind after a busy shift of tracking down criminals and finding evidence.

In the video, some of the hard working PD’s can be seen letting off steam, by running around, playing fetch with a tennis ball, and getting belly rubs from their handlers while off-duty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad