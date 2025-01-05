Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage shows heavy snow falling across the UK, coating roads, as children hurl snowballs.

Picturesque footage shows snow falling across the UK on January 4.

A dad shared footage to social media of his son hurling snowballs and sledging in the snow in Bristol.

Social media user Daniel Cole posted footage of snow falling in Basingstoke, commenting: “Roads becoming dangerous here now in Basingstoke”.

Snow covers roads in Amesbury, Wiltshire. | Tracy Benecke

Facebook user Tracy Benecke posted footage of snow coating roads and cars in Amesbury, Wiltshire.

Liverpool Airport, Manchester Airport and Leeds Bradford Airport had to close their runways to clear snow, but all have since reopened them. Due to this disruption, there may be delays and cancellations to flights - with passengers asked to check with their airlines for the latest information.

An amber warning for snow is in place for the East Midlands, North East England, North West England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 23.59pm on January 5.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for Highlands and Eilean Siar, Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and Strathclyde until 11am on January 6.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covers Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and North Lanarkshire until 12pm on January 6.

A yellow warning for snow is in place for Central, Tayside and Fife, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde until 12pm on January 6.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covers parts of Northern Ireland until 6pm on January 5.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for the East Midlands, the East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 23.59pm on January 5.

A yellow warning for rain covers the East Midlands, North West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 6am on January 6.

A yellow warning for rain is in place for London and South East England and South West England until 9am on January 6.