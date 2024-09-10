This video More videos

Watch the moment the ‘world’s strangest-looking plane’ which is shaped like a Beluga whale touches down at a UK airport - delivering spare parts for a damaged aircraft.

Video shows the moment an aircraft which has been referred to as the ‘world’s strangest-looking plane’ landed at Heathrow airport.

The Airbus Beluga, which gets its name from the species of whale it resembles, touched down on the tarmac at 11:04 am on September 9.

The footage was captured by Flight Focus 365.

Airbus Beluga lands at Heathrow Airport on September 9 2024. | Flight Focus 365

The whale-shaped plane has reportedly been dispatched from Toulouse in France to deliver spare parts needed to repair a damaged British Airways plane.

The Airbus Beluga left Heathrow in the evening to return to Toulouse.