10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week.

1 THEATRE

They came from Mars and landed outside the Farndale Avenue Church Hall in

time for the Townswomen’s Guild’s coffee morning, Memorial Hall, Stotfold, June 22-23

The Farndale Avenue ladies attempt lift off with their Dramatic Society’s unique production of a sci fi thriller. But high tech effects go awry and the limited talents of the cast ensure the cast remain on the ground. Mrs. Reece brilliantly circumnavigates pitfalls as she steers the company into orbit and through space to genteel tea on Mars, where the nail biting action is interrupted to present the Flower

Arranging Award.

01462 624369

2 MUSIC

Bad Hombre/Joyrider/Tom Colborn, Red Lion, Biggleswade, June 22-24

Bad Hombre perform at the venue on Friday with their mix of rock, punk, pop and new wave. The four piece pop and rock covers band Joyrider can be heard on the Saturday night while Sunday sees Tom Colborn perform rag time blues, originals and covers.

01767 449986

3 MUSIC

Nick Moyster Acoustic, The White Hart, Biggleswade, June 22

Nick Moyster is an acoustic singer/songwriter from Bedfordshire. He has been performing music at national and international venues for just more than seven years. Nick has a broad repertoire of songs ranging from 50s to present day.

4 THEATRE

Matilda, Milton Keynes Theatre, until June 30

The West End smash hit musical Matilda can be seen at Milton Keynes Theatre. It follows the same story of the book of the same name about a headstrong girl determined to make life better for herself. The show is the winner of more than 85 international awards, including 16 for best musical.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

5 MUSIC

Begfest, rural north Bedfordshire, June 23

The multi-award winning blues rock star Marcus Bonfanti headlining alongside Cambridge indie

band, SHYER, funk-rock to rap fusion band April Blue, Cambridgeshire’s popular folk rock band,

Flashback Photograph and local folk strollers Palmerston. Tickets won’t be available on the gate and must be booked in advance.

www.begfest.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Deaf Shepherd, The Bell, Sandy, June 23

The high energy covers band from St. Albans will perform renditions of some timeless pop classics and many other less obvious ones, from the 60’s to the 10’s. They cover songs by the likes of the Fratellis, Franz Ferdinand, Razorlight and Snow Patrol.

www.thebellsandy.com

7 THEATRE

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, Wrest Park and The Swiss Garden, Biggleswade, June 24 and 28

When the wife of Doctor Watson suddenly disappears, a desperate quest to find her begins. Sherlock Holmes comes face to face with his greatest fear at the hands of his mortal enemy in this stunning new tale of romance and suspense.

www.chapterhouse.org

8 MUSIC

Fastlove - George Michael Tribute, Bedford Corn Exchange, June 26

The show is packed with crowd pleasing anthems from the Wham classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the eighties album Faith, plus the awesome tunes of the nineties and noughties.

www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

9 THEATRE

84 Charing Cross Road, Cambridge Arts Theatre, June 26-30

Adapted from Helene Hanff’s best-selling book, 84 Charing Cross Road is a tender and heartwarming tale of transatlantic friendship. The bittersweet comedy is based on the true story of the remarkable relationship that developed over 20 years between a vivacious New York writer and a London bookseller.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

10 OUTDOORS

Dunton’s Big Weekender, various venues around Dunton, June 28-July 1

The long weekend aims to help organisations fundraise and create enjoyable outings for all the family, with lots of things for everyone to participate in and see. It includes gun dogs, belly dancing and cheerleading.

www.facebook.com/events/343726736099610/