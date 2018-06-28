10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week

1 THEATRE

Peter Pan, National Trust Dovecote & Stable, Willington, June 29

An open-air production of this tale by J.M. Barrie that will have you hooked. Performed by Immersion Theatre, who invite you to soar away to Neverland as they proudly bring their trademark energy to their most magical musical to date. Filled with catchy music, heaps of audience interaction, a laugh-a-minute script, and the opportunity to meet the characters after the show. The performance starts at 6pm.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/willington-dovecote-and-stables

2 THEATRE

Summer Variety Show, Temporary Village Hall, Meppershall, June 29-30

A Summer Variety is staged by Meppershall Players. Tickets are £5. Come along for some laughs at sketches, music and a little bit of everything else.

01462 816336

3 CINEMA

Dirty Dancing and Top Gun, Shuttleworth House, June 29-30

Shuttleworth House provides a historic setting for a very special Sundown outdoor cinema weekend event with two classic 80’s blockbusters: Dirty Dancing on Friday and Top Gun on Saturday. The films will start at 10pm – don’t forget to bring your blankets and mats to sit on.

www.sundowncinema.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Tie One On, The Underdogs and Volker Patent, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, June 29-July 1

Kicking off this weekend’s music is the high energy, fast paced rock and blues band Tie One On. This is followed by The Underdogs, an experienced covers band whose shows bring you all the excitement of classic rock, punk and blues. Volker Patent will round off the weekend on Sunday with a set of chilled covers.

01767 449986

5 THEATRE

Matilda The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, until June 30

Inspired by the incomparable Roald Dahl’s beloved book, Matilda The Musical has become a global smash hit, loved by audiences and critics alike.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes

6 MUSIC

AmpRocks, Ampthill, June 29-July 1

Bananarama’s original line up of Sara Dallin, Siobhan Fahey and Keren Woodwood, back together again for the first time since the glorious 1980s, are coming to Ampthill Festival and will perform from their long repertoire of high-energy sing-along hits. Example & DJ Wire bring massive number one hits Changed the Way You Kiss Me and Stay Awake to Ampthill Park with their exciting live set. The British rapper and north London DJ pair have wowed audiences around the world including the world-famous Glastonbury Festival with tracks like Won’t Go Quietly and Kickstarts.

www.amprocks.eventbrite.com

7 MUSIC

Go Johnny Go, Biggleswade Working Men’s Club, June 30

There will be classic hits from the golden age of rock and roll. Tickets cost £5 and money raised goes to Meningitis Research Foundation.

07593 717295

8 THEATRE

Macbeth, Quarry Theatre, July 2

Three gnarly fortune tellers live amongst the rats in an old junk yard, apart from decent society. Eager to teach the selfish world of man a lesson, they prepare a fortune reading that will destroy a throne and everything around it.

www.quarrytheatre.org.uk

9 THEATRE

Love From A Stranger, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 3-7

Electric with suspense and with a shocking twist, this edge-of-your-seat, rarely seen thriller by Agatha Christie is rediscovered in a brand new production. A whirlwind romance with a handsome and charming stranger sweeps Cecily Harrington off her feet and she recklessly abandons her old life to settle in the remote and blissful surroundings of a country cottage. However, her newfound love is not all that he seems.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

10 DANCE

Ballet Cymru, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, July 4

Ballet Cymru prides itself on being different and Cinderella will be no exception, with a brand new music score and circus elements.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

