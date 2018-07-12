10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week

1 EXHIBITION

100 Years of Memories Steeple Morden, St Peter and St Paul’s Church, until July 18

The people of Steeple Morden have been rummaging through attics and trunks to find memorabilia depicting the life, times and social history of the village from World War I to the present day. Learn the history of many buildings – from pubs to dwellings shops to houses

2 MUSIC

Huggy Flares, Liberal Club, Biggleswade, July 13

The five piece band is a funky and fun soul and disco bands, performing classics from the legends of the 60s soul era, plus 70s funk & disco favourites as well ascouple of more recent hits.

www.huggyflares.com

3 THEATRE

An Officer and a Gentleman, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 9-14

The world premiere of a new musical that will sweep you off your feet! Based on true events, An Officer and a Gentleman The Musical follows the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere and is packed full of hits from the 1980s including Up Where We Belong.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

4 THEATRE

Sherlock Holmes: The Final Curtain, Cambridge Arts Theatre, July 9-14

Sherlock Holmes lives in retirement on the South Coast. So when Mary Watson, wife of his former associate Dr John Watson, tracks him down, telling him she has seen her long-dead son James through the window of 221B Baker Street, Holmes is determined to solve the mystery and confront his own demons at the same time.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

5 CINEMA

The Greatest Showman/Top Gun, Arlesey Recreation Ground, July 14

Arlesey Community Events Group and Lush Digital media present the Open Air Cinema on Arlesey Recreation Ground on Saturday July 14th, 4pm for the Greatest Showman and 7pm for Top Gun. Tickets are £8 for adults, £5 for children, under 4’s free and family tickets are £21. Discounts available for both shows. www.hiremyled.co.uk/book-tickets

6 FAMILY

July Evening Airshow, The Shuttleworth Collection, Old Warden Aerodrome, Biggleswade, July 14

Classic flying evenings at Shuttleworth have a relaxed atmosphere, and are where the light can be at its best to see the Edwardian aircraft if the weather is calm and favourable enough for these incredible aircraft to take to the skies. This unique collection of aircraft from the early and pioneering years of aviation.

www.shuttleworth.org

7 MUSIC

Kevin Clyne, Red Lion, Biggleswade, July 15

Kevin plays acoustic guitar and performs classic and varied cover versions from the 1950’s to the present day.

www.lemonrock.com/kevclynes

8 FOOD AND DRINK

Biggleswade Flavours of the World, Market place, Biggleswade, July 15

On the Bastille day weekend the town centre will once again enjoy the sight of French market traders, the sound of French accents (as well as some from Spain Italy, Morocco and other exotic locations), and the aromas of freshly prepared French foods as a popular and colourful array of continental market traders. It runs from 9am to 5pm and is free.

07977 567726

10 THEATRE

Flashdance, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 16-21

It tells the inspiring story of Alex, a welder by day and ‘flashdancer’ by night, who dreams of going to the prestigious Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dream.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

10 THEATRE

Six, Cambridge Arts Theatre, July 17-21

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take the mic to tell their tale, remixing five hundred years of her-storical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of sisterly sass-itude. Six returns triumphantly to Cambridge accompanied by a six-strong female rock band prior to its West End transfer.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

