10 things to do in and around Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Biggleswade this week.

1 MUSIC

Rebecca Phillips, Jordan’s Mill, Biggleswade, August 31

The performer will be singing a mixture of her own material and cover songs in this free gig.

www.jordansmill.com

2 MUSIC

Comfort Eagle, The Red Lion, Biggleswade, August 31

The three piece covers band from St Albans who play a mix of rock and pop songs from the 60s onwards. The band’s preference is for material from the 90s and naughties and guitar music that’s not normally performed by covers band.

www.facebook.com/comforteagleband

3 THEATRE

Oklahoma, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, until September 8

Join Curly, Laurey, Aunt Eller and Ado Annie as the theatre’s own in-house production team brings this popular musical to life. With songs such as Oh What a Beautiful Mornin, I Can’t Say No, People Will Say We’re In Love and the title track Oklahoma to name a few.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Peter Howarth, All Saints Church, Clifton, September 1

Peter is lead singer of The Hollies, a long time singer and guitarist with Cliff

Richard and star of the London West End show, The Roy Orbison Story. Tickets for this show are likely to be very limited.

01462 817491

5 FAMILY

The Tempsford Show, Stuart Memorial Hall, Tempsford, September 1

There will be many attractions at this popular annual event. There will be exhibitions dedicated to vegetables and produce, food, photographs, flowers and crafts.

www.tempsford-stuart-memorial-village-hall.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Someone Like You - The Adele Songbook, Milton Keynes Theatre, September 1

Katie Markham leads a super-talented six-piece band through all your favourite Adele hits plus much more in this internationally acclaimed show - from powerhouse performances with Force 10 vocals through to intimate torch songs and a spellbinding sit down acoustic section. Songs from the albums 19, 21 and 25 will be performed.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

7 MUSIC

Fastlove - A Tribute to George Michael, Milton Keynes Theatre, September 2

This show will take you on a musical journey from the moving Jesus To A Child, to the celebration of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, to everyone’s favourites I’m Your Man and Wake Me Up. There will also be some old favourites performed.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

8 THEATRE

Rain Man, Milton Keynes Theatre, September 3-8

When self-centred salesman Charlie Babbitt discovers that he has a long-lost older brother, Raymond, who has inherited the family multi-million-dollar fortune, he sets out to get ‘his half’. Raymond is an autistic savant and has a remarkable memory and a genius for numbers. Charlies borrows his brother to ensure he gets his half. Matthew Horne and Ed Speleers will star in the show based on the film of the same name.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

9 THEATRE

The Case of the Frightened Lady, Cambridge Arts Theatre, September 4-8

When Inspector Tanner is called in to investigate a ruthless murder at Mark’s Priory, the grand ancestral home of the Lebanon family, he quickly discovers that nothing is quite as it seems. As his investigations go deeper he uncovers a shocking secret…

www.cambridgeartstheatre.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Jason Donovan, Bedford Corn Exchange, September 6

Jason presents this date as part of his extended tour. He will be celebrating his 50th birthday on the road with a wealth of tantalising tales under his belt in this autobiographical show. It will zig zab back and forth covering his time working on things like Neighbours, Ten Good Reasons, Kylie, Joseph, I’m A Celebrity, Strictly and much, much more. There might even be some stories and one or two songs which you may have grown up loving. Tickets for the show are £25 and the entertainment starts at 7.30pm

www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk