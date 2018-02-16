10 things to do in Biggleswade

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Biggleswade this week.

1 FAMILY

Wild Things at Half Term, RSPB Lodge, Sandy, February 16-18

Half-term activities: Go along to enjoy the reserve, follow the half-term trail and enjoy a series of self-led activities. Trail sheet £1, donations for other activities plus non-RSPB members entry and car park fee. It runs from 11am to 4pm.

www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/the-lodge

2 THEATRE

Wild Goose Chase, St Mary’s Church Hall, Potton, February 16-17

The action is set in a crumbling old mansion where the photographer Chester Dreadnought is hiding out from a couple of crooks. The cast of characters includes an eccentric lord and lady of the manor, a mad maid and a crazy archaeologist - ingredients for a fun evening!

07713 739519

3THEATRE

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella, February 16-17

Matthew Bourne’s interpretation of the classic fairy tale, has, at its heart, a true Second World War romance. A chance meeting results in a magical night

for Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot, together just long enough to fall in love before being parted by the horrors of the Blitz.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

4MUSIC

That’ll be the Day, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, February 16-17

This latest production features a fantastic new-line-up of smash hits spanning the 50s, 60s and 70s, plus more side-splitting comic sketches, all performed live on stage.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

5COMEDY

Ed Byrne, Bedford Corn Exchange, February 16

Is life that bad or have we good reason to complain about it? Are we filled with righteous anger at a world gone wrong or are we all just a bunch of whiny little brats? In short, are we spoiled? Come and watch as Byrne takes this question, turns it upside down and shakes it until the funny falls out.

www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Art, Cambridge Arts Theatre, February 16-24

When Serge spends an extortionate amount of money on an all white modernist painting, his close friends Marc and Yvan are baffled. But does their violent reactions to this provocative canvas mirror more dangerous antagonisms towards each other? Stephen Tompkinson, Denis Lawson and Nigel Havers star.

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

7 FAMILY

Biggleswade Antique & Vintage Fair, The Weatherley Centre, Biggleswade, February 18

There will be more than 45 stalls offering a wide range of antique and vintage items from costume and quality jewellery, china, glass, curios, handbags, scarves and accessories, lighting, postcards and small furniture. It opens from 9.30am-4pm.

www.madisonevents.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Little Mix Experience, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, February 18

Four hugely talented girls pay tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl bands. With breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK, this is a high-energy show from beginning to end, packed with all of Little Mix’s greatest hits and suitable for all ages.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Beautiful, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 20-24

It tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

10 MUSIC

One Night of Elvis, Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, February 22-23

This brand new production is dedicated entirely to the ‘Vegas Years’ when Elvis would perform in Las Vegas and tour throughout the US and Canada. The show is enhanced by an orchestra and backing vocalists coupled with impressive video screen projection mapping out Elvis’s life and music.

www.gordon-craig.co.uk

