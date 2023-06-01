Biggleswade barbershop chorus is a cut above the rest after national championship success

Members of a Barbershop Chorus from Biggleswade hit all the right notes in a national competition.

The Shannon Express, a men’s acapella chorus group, recently competed in the British Association of Barbershop Singers annual convention in Bournemouth.

The competition was based on three divisions of male barbershop choruses, with Shannon Express placed in the third division. The chorus was crowned champion and will compete in the second division next year.

The Shannon Express at the British Association of Barbershop Singers Annual Convention in Bournemouth.

Should they be successful next year, the chorus could be in a position to represent Britain in the world championships in America in 2025.

The chorus received a certificate and a cheque for £500 to mark their winnings.

Member Paul Smith said: “The overall result saw us placed ninth which, for the onward development of Shannon Express, was a magnificent achievement and made us all very proud to be part of an elite group of choruses.

“Next year we will be aiming to be crowned Division Two Champions and the year after we will be in the realistic position of potentially becoming the overall champions.”

The unique art of barbershop requires each singer to memorise and interpret and sing the songs, without accompanying instruments or sheet music.There is a long history of this type of singing in Britain although it originated in the US and its style is thought to be influenced by African American music.

There is also an association of women barbershop singers in Britain – the Ladies Association of Barbershop.