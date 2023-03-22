News you can trust since 1891
Doris Brendel and Lee Dunham are coming live and unplugged to Shefford

They have performed in O2 venues across the country

By Jo Robinson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:32 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:32 GMT

A live and unplugged acoustic tour will be landing in Shefford next week - and it's not one to be missed!

Doris Brendel and her producer and guitarist, Lee Dunham, can usually be seen gracing O2 venues across the country with their full electric band. But now they are visiting The Brewery Tap on March 30 – and stripping everything back for an acoustic night with special guest Minnie Birch.

A spokesman from Sky Rocket Records, said: "Unwilling to go quietly when Covid stamped a huge boot on their tour plans, Doris and Lee have decided that some ‘unplugged ’shows will be their chosen direction until the next big tour in 2024.

Singer Doris Brendel with her producer and guitarist, Lee Dunham.
    "It may not be the theatrical pomp and melodic prog rock of the full band shows, but their acoustic set has been described as 'esoteric singer-songwriter with bluesy twist meets charismatic chat and humour' – indeed some of the songs like ‘Today I Sold Myself on Ebay ’and ‘Passport to Peckham’ have an ear-worm quality that makes them very hard to forget."

    Doris and Lee are currently recording their fifth studio album together, while Doris has 17 albums to her name and a vast catalogue of session work. She has also toured extensively with Marillion as well as Nils Lofgren, John Farnham and Steve Marriott.

    Earmarked to join the duo on show night is Minnie Birch, Buzzfeed’s ‘one to watch’ in 2017. Minnie is based in Hertfordshire and creates "achingly honest and beautiful music" about love, loss and fairy tales.

    Advance ticket sales will be on a pay-what-you-can basis with tickets available online here.

