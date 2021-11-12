Five of the best things to see in and around Biggleswade in the coming days

Letchworth Arcadians Musical Society return to the stage

1 The Sound of Movies

The Icknield Centre, Letchworth, until November 13

Enjoy an evening of songs from some of the most popular movies of all time. Letchworth Arcadians Musical Society will be showcasing numbers from the likes of Singin’ in the Rain and Sister Act to A Star is Born and Hairspray, plus many more. This is the third in the group’s Sound of Movies trilogy. It’s been a big year for the group, which has been part of the town’s musical landscape for more than 60 years, as it changed its name from Letchworth Arcadians Amateur Operatic Society. Audiences will be seated around tables to enable greater space. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/letchworth-arcadians or call 07511 519387 to book.

2 Boyzlife

Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, November 19

Two of Britain’s biggest boybands, Boyzone and Westlife, come together for a show featuring Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy. This specially adapted theatre production will include many of their greatest hits, the catalogue includes a record-breaking 18 Number 1 singles and nine Number 1 albums, and combined record sales of more than 60 million. Expect to hear World Of Our Own, Mandy, Queen of My Heart, Picture Of You, Words, No Matter What, Uptown Girl, Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up, Going Gets Tough, Swear It Again, Father and Son, Love Me For A Reason and many more. Visit gordon-craig.co.uk to book.

3 John Cooper Clarke: I Wanna Be Yours

Bedford Corn Exchange, November 24

The poet laureate of punk comes to Bedford with stories of his prolific career to date that have influenced some of the biggest names in the industry. His life has been filled with remarkable personalities: from Nico to Chuck Berry, from Bernard Manning to Linton Kwesi Johnson, Elvis Costello to Gregory Corso, Gil Scott Heron, Mark E. Smith and Joe Strummer, and on to more recent fans and collaborators Alex Turner, Plan B and Guy Garvey. Visit bedfordcornexchange.co.uk to book.

4 The Magic of Motown

Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage, November 12

Celebrating 60 magical years of Motown, the show offers music lovers the chance to immerse themselves in the sound of a generation. Savour classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and many more, with songs such as Heard It Through The Grapevine, Mr Postman, My Girl, Stop In The Name of Love and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough. Visit gordon-craig.co.uk to book.

5 Georgia O’Keeffe: Memories of Drawings

Stevenage Museum, until December 24