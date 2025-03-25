The latest announcement comes days after Worthy Farm revealed its Acoustic Stage line-up

More names have been added to the Glastonbury Festival 2025 bill this morning.

Organisers have shared on social media the line-up for the eclectic Field of Avalon stage.

The line-up includes Rachel Chinouriri, Jamie Callum and some ‘00s indie favourites.

The line-up announcements ahead of Glastonbury Festival 2025 keep coming thick and fast in recent days, with organisers having now confirmed the line-up for another stage today.

In a post on the festival’s official Instagram page , organisers revealed the line-up for their Field of Avalon stage ; having been part of the festival since 1994, the stage has garnered a reputation for its diverse line-ups, including folk, roots and having a more relaxed, “earthy” vibe.

This year’s bill for the stage includes once again an eclectic mix of artists; Rachel Chinouriri , The Amy Winehouse Band and Alabama 3 will find themselves treading the same boards this year as some classic ‘00s indie acts including Hard-Fi, The Fratellis, The Magic Numbers and Terrorvision.

Rachel Chinouriri has been announced as one of several acts set to play the Field of Avalon stage at Glastonbury 2025. | Getty Images

Meanwhile, the likes of Brooke Combe, Jade Bird and Paris Paloma will be performing on the stage, as will piano maestro Jamie Cullum, who will be making his third appearance at Worthy Farm this year.

The announcement comes after organisers revealed the line-up for their Acoustic Stage earlier this month, with many speculating that we’ll be getting more stage announcements in due course - owing to the pattern of reveals Glastonbury have taken in 2025.

Glastonbury Festival 2025 - Field of Avalon line-up

Alabama 3

The Amy Winehouse Band

Ash

Bear’s Den

Bess Atwell

The Big Moon

Brooke Combe

The Fratellis

Fülü

Hard-Fi

The Horne Section

Jade Bird

Jamie Cullum

The Magic Numbers

My Baby

Old Time Sailors

Orla Gartland

Paris Paloma

Rachel Chinouriri

Rumba De Bodas

Sam Ryder

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Talisk

Terrorvision

Tom Walker

How are you feeling about the recent additions to Glastonbury Festival 2025 so far, or are you hoping for a big reveal in the weeks to come? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.