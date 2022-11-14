Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox hits the UK in 2023 with the time-twisting 'Life In The Past Lane' Tour
New York City’s pop-jazz sensation, Postmodern Jukebox, are set to return to the UK. Bringing their innovative twist on classic sounds, performing ‘today's hits yesterday’, on an unforgettable 23-date run throughout April and May 2023.
“Times change and trends come and go, but - like a 1961 Jaguar XK-E - the classic sounds of the past only appreciate with age. Whether you're a vinyl aficionado or a TikTok fashionista, catch a ride with us for an unforgettable trip through 100 years of timeless music.” – Scott Bradlee
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox's ‘Life In The Past Lane’ Concert Tour is a celebration of the greatest 20th-century musical genres, uniquely fused with the recognisable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect patina of vintage and modern. This musical time machine will be landing in the UK next spring, taking the audience on an extraordinary journey through bygone music eras!
Commencing in April 2023, the ‘Life In The Past Lane’ tour is the latest tour from Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox who are currently thrilling American audiences up and down their home country. Next year, they will be delighting cities across on our side of the pond. PMJ are set to debut the show in the UK at Bournemouth’s Pavilion Theatre on 12th April, as well as visiting York, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Sheffield, Manchester, Brighton, Norwich, Nottingham, Liverpool and many more. The tour will also include London’s iconic Royal Festival Hall on the capital’s landmark South Bank on 28th April.
As always with PMJ’s outstanding live performances, ‘Life In The Past Lane’ will feature an ensemble filled to the brim with some of today's most exciting vocalists, instrumentalists, and tap dancers. Surprise special guests often join the core line-up, ensuring each concert experience is tremendously incomparable – making for an electrifying live music experience, of this and any other time period.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox Life In The Past Lane UK Tour starts on April 12, 2023.
Tickets are availoable from the different venues.
Tour dates here:
UK TOUR DATES 2023:
12 APRIL - BOURNEMOUTH PAVILION THEATRE
13 APRIL - BRIGHTON DOME
14 APRIL - NORWICH UEA
15 APRIL - OXFORD NEW THEATRE
16 APRIL - NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL
17 APRIL - LIVERPOOL PHILHARMONIC
19 APRIL - CARDIFF ST DAVID’S HALL
20 APRIL - STOKE ON TRENT THE VICTORIA HALL
21 APRIL - GUILDFORD G LIVE
22 APRIL - BRISTOL O2 ACADEMY
23 TORQUAY THE PRINCESS THEATRE
24 APRIL - SOUTHEND CLIFF’S PAVILION
26 APRIL - CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE
27 APRIL - BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION
28 APRIL - LONDON ROYAL FESTIVAL HALL
29 APRIL - BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL
30 APRIL - YORK BARBICAN
02 MAY - EDINBURGH USHER HALL
03 MAY - ABERDEEN MUSIC HALL
04 MAY - GLASGOW ROYAL CONCERT HALL
05 MAY - GATESHEAD SAGE
06 MAY - SHEFFIELD CITY HALL
07 MAY - MANCHESTER BRIDGEWATER HALL