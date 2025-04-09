Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The band were tipped to perform a Las Vegas residency following Adele and Elton John’s successes

Gary Barlow has revealed why Take That did not end up performing a residency in Las Vegas.

The group were ‘tipped’ to perform in Nevada after the release of their 2023 album, This Life.

However, according to Barlow, the reasons why the residency never occurred were simple.

They were supposed to be the next big British act to helm a residency in Las Vegas, following on from the likes of Adele and Elton John.

However, in a recent interview with The Sun , Take That member Gary Barlow has gone on to discuss why the iconic boy band eventually did not end up settling into their temporary home in Nevada and perform in ‘Sin City.’

Meanwhile, Take That were the fourth most in demand act among Edinburgh ticket buyers with the band having performed a huge show at the OVO Hydro back in May. | Getty Images

Barlow explained, "It's so hard. It's not happening at the moment. Last year was a good year for us because we played lots of countries that we'd never played before. But I just couldn't get Vegas to work.

It's because we're not big in America, that's the reality. I'd love to just do it once. Even if it's just for three weeks."

Though the band have been revered across Europe, including Everything Changes going platinum in three different European countries including the United Kingdom, their success has never really translated into the North American market.

The band were tipped to perform a residency after the release of their 2023 album, This Life, however Barlow revealed that he ‘hopes’ that a chance to undertake the feat in the future and make it a reality; though the financial aspect was not discussed, estimates suggest that Adele’s residency saw her net a cool $1m to $2m per show after costs.

The singer also stated in the interview that fans can look forward to new works from the group, with a new album ‘expected’ to be released in the new year.

