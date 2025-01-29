The 10 most streamed and highest earning albums in 2025 by musicians we’ve lost - including Mac Miller

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 29th Jan 2025, 13:04 BST

Mac Miller, Amy Winehouse, and more continue to dominate the streaming services —even after their passing 🎶

Though these artists may no longer be with us, their music continues to resonate across generations, keeping their legacies alive.

Their past discographies remain a powerful connection to their artistry, ensuring their influence endures to later generations of music listeners.

Even in the streaming era, many of these musicians remain among the highest-earning artists, with their work continuing to reach millions worldwide.

With the news that Sinéad O’Connor reportedly told her family to ensure her music’s value was recognized, Betting Lounge has examined Spotify and other streaming platforms to find out which late artists are still among the top earners today.

So, in 2025, which late musicians and their albums are earning the most?

With a staggering 8.51 billion streams and £29.29m in earnings, Pop Smoke’s legacy continues to soar in 2025, solidifying his place in hip-hop history.

1. Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

With a staggering 8.51 billion streams and £29.29m in earnings, Pop Smoke’s legacy continues to soar in 2025, solidifying his place in hip-hop history. | Getty Images

Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die hits 6.79 billion streams and £23.37m in earnings, proving his music’s timeless appeal even after his passing.

2. Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die

Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die hits 6.79 billion streams and £23.37m in earnings, proving his music’s timeless appeal even after his passing. | Getty Images

Lil Peep’s Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 is still resonating with fans, racking up 2.96 billion streams and £10.18m in earnings, keeping his emotional, genre-blending sound alive.

3. Lil Peep - Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2

Lil Peep’s Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 is still resonating with fans, racking up 2.96 billion streams and £10.18m in earnings, keeping his emotional, genre-blending sound alive. | Getty Images

Life After Death is an undisputed classic, with 2.82 billion streams and £9.69m in earnings in 2025, continuing Biggie's influence on hip-hop culture and beyond.

4. Notorious B.I.G - Life After Death

Life After Death is an undisputed classic, with 2.82 billion streams and £9.69m in earnings in 2025, continuing Biggie's influence on hip-hop culture and beyond. | Getty Images

