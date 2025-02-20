This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

An eclectic styles clash awaits Bearded Theory festivalgoers as more acts are revealed 🎶🎪🎸

Bearded Theory have announced their third wave of artists performing at this year’s festival.

New additions include The Sugarhill Gang and The Furious Five, Public Service Broadcasting and Mclusky.

Here’s the current line-up of acts, including those previously announced by the festival.

Bearded Theory is set to return to Catton Park, Derbyshire this May and organisers have revealed more acts set to perform at this year’s festival.

Leading the latest wave of artist announcements are hip-hop pioneers The Sugarhill Gang & The Furious Five who will bring their legendary sound to the festival, while politically charged psych-pop outfit She Drew The Gun add a rebellious edge.

Also joining the bill are rising Nottingham duo Alt Blk Era , known for their genre-blending sound, Welsh rock veterans Mclusky , and electronic dub stalwarts Dreadzone .

Acclaimed Scottish novelist-turned-DJ Irvine Welsh will be spinning records, while jazz-funk junglist maestro L.T.J Bukem and The Shamen’s Mr C (performing a DJ set and live PA) will also take to the decks.

The new additions join previously announced artists Iggy Pop , Manic Street Preachers , Paul Heaton, joined by special guest singer Rianne Downey, English rock institution The Sisters of Mercy, electronic innovators Leftfield, post-punk quartet Yard Act and many more.

Bearded Theory 2025 - current line up

The Sugarhill Gang are one of the number of new acts announced by Bearded Theory earlier today. | Getty Images for ESSENCE

Iggy Pop

Manic Street Preachers

Paul Heaton With Special Guest Rianne Downey

The Sisters Of Mercy

Yard Act

Public Service Broadcasting

Leftfield

The Mary Wallopers

English Teacher

CMAT

Nova Twins

Lottery Winners

Ash

Ezra Furman

Fat Dog

Nadine Shah

Antony Szmierek

Mannequin Pussy

Katy J Pearson

Divorce

Terrorvision

Alt Blk Era

Asian Dub Foundation

Beans On Toast

Bare Jams

Bess Atwell

Deadletter

Dreadzone

Dream State

Du Blonde

Girlband!

Gurriers

Lime Garden

Mclusky

Molotov Jukebox

Millie Manders And The Shutup

Ned’s Atomic Dustbin

She Drew The Gun

Shonen Knife were one of the first acts confirmed for this year’s Bearded Theory festival, taking place in May.

Shonen Knife

Stewart Lee

Swim Deep

The Alarm

The Lovely Eggs

The Meffs

The Selecter

The Slow Readers Club

The Sugarhill Gang & The Furious Five

The Vaselines

Throwing Muses

W.I.T.C.H.

Zion Train

Adwaith

Angeline Morrison

Audioweb

Bentley Rhythm Ace

Castle Rat

Chris Hawkins (BBC 6 Music) DJ Set

CLT DRP

Dakka Skanks

Deja Vega

Eighty Eight Miles

Gaz Brookfield And The Company Of Thieves

Getdown Services

Headsticks

Independent Country

Inner Terrestrials

Jess Silk Trio

Man/Woman/Chainsaw

Merry Hell

Midnight Rodeo

Miki Berenyi Trio

Muddy Summers & The DFWS

N’Famady Kouyate

Nick Parker

Nuala

Popes Of Chillitown

Ruby J

Slaney Bay

Slay Duggee

Sophie Jamieson

Stick In The Wheel

The Bar-Steward Sons Of Val Doonican

The Brandy Thieves

The Deep Blue

The Deltones

The None

The Pill

Trupa Trupa

TTSSFU

Ujahm

3 Daft Monkeys

Phil Hartnoll (Orbital DJ Set)

L.T.J Bukem

Irvine Welsh

Mr C (The Shamen DJ Set – Live PA)

Altern-8

Billy Daniel Bunter

Carl Loben

Chris Liberator

DiY Soundsystem (Grace Sands, Jack & Pezz)

Drum Machine (Live)

Dub Pistols (Barry Ashworth DJ Set)

Freestylers

Jack Said What

K-Klass

Leeroy Thornhill (Ex-Prodigy)

Steve Mac

Utah Saints

Are there still tickets to attend Bearded Theory 2025?

There are still some tickets available to attend this year’s Bearded Theory, when it takes place on May 21 to 25 2025 - for more information and your remaining options, head on over to Ticketmaster

