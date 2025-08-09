Today at Bloodstock: Stage times and set clashes, weather forecast and pollen count for second day at festival
- Day two at Bloodstock 2025 has arrived.
- Today sees performances from Machine Head, Ministry, Fear Factory and a whole lot more.
- But are there any set clashes taking place today, and is it a day for a raincoat by chance?
Good morning once again, campers, or those of you setting off to the second day of Bloodstock 2025!
It’s set to be another glorious day of alternative music and weather, according to the forecast for August 9, so you’re only concerns today should be dealing with hay fever, or what set clashes are taking place on day two at Catton Park - more on that below.
Today sees Machine Head headline the festival (Ronnie James Dio Stage, 9:10pm), though they will clash with your Sophie Lancaster Stage headliner, Static-X (10:40pm) - more on that also below.
Elsewhere at the festival, Ministry perform shortly before Machine Head (Ronnie James Dio stage, 6:55pm), with Creeper (2:55pm) and Fear Factory (5:15pm) also some of the highlights from your main stage at Bloodstock this year. In particular, long-time Fear Factory fans will be interested to see how they are with new lead singer Milo Silvestro having taking over vocal duties from Burton C. Bell.
From the live clips floating around online already, it seems a pretty solid fit.
Here’s your set times, clashes, weather forecast and pollen count ahead of your second day at Bloodstock 2025.
Bloodstock Open Air 2025 - set times for August 9
All information is correct as of writing
Ronnie James Dio Stage
- 10:45 - 11:25: Cage Fight
- 11:45 - 12:25: The Spirit
- 12:45 - 13:25: Warbringer
- 13:45 - 14:30: Heriot
- 14:55 - 15:40: Creeper
- 16:05 - 16:50: Kublai Khan TX
- 17:15 - 18:15: Fear Factory
- 18:55 - 20:10: Ministry
- 21:10 - 22:40: Machine Head
Sophie Lancaster Stage
- 10:30 - 11:00: Ireosis
- 11:20 - 11:50: Vnder A Crvmbling Moon
- 12:10 - 12:40: Ba'al
- 13:10 - 13:50: Pengshui
- 14:20 - 15:00: Waterlines
- 15:40 - 16:20: Phoenix Lake
- 17:00 - 17:40: Neon Fly
- 18:25 - 19:10: Undeath
- 20:10 - 21:10: Breed 77
- 22:40 - 23:55: Static-X
- 00:00 - 02:00: DJ Arockalypse and splendid guest DJs RAISED BY OWLS
EMP
- 14:30 - 15:00: Crown Solace
- 15:40 - 16:10: Tiberius
- 16:50 - 17:20: Rites to Ruin
- 18:20 - 19:00: Bad Smell
- 20:15 - 20:55: Thrashist Regime
New Blood
- 10:30 - 11:00: Symbyote
- 11:15 - 11:45: Adfeilion
- 12:00 - 12:30: Exorcism
- 12:45 - 13:15: Prodigal
- 13:30 - 14:00: Zebulon
- 14:15 - 14:45: Mantis Defeats Jaguar
- 15:00 - 15:30: Mechromorph
- 15:45 - 16:15: Nothing Speaks
- 16:30 - 17:00: Fortune Teller
- 17:15 - 17:45: Head Dent
- 18:00 - 18:30: HeKz
- 18:45 - 19:15: Unnatural Order
- 19:30 - 20:00: Fight The Champ
- 23:00 - 02:00: Silent Disco
VIP
- 20:00 - 20:40: Tool Shed
What major set clashes are taking place today at Bloodstock?
Quite a few today, to be honest with you - here are the major set clashes that are going to take place at Bloodstock later today.
Morning Clashes
- 10:30 - 11:00: Ireosis (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Symbyote (New Blood)
- 10:45 - 11:25: Cage Fight (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Ireosis (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 11:15 - 11:45: Adfeilion (New Blood) and Cage Fight (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
- 11:20 - 11:50: Vnder A Crvmbling Moon (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Adfeilion (New Blood)
- 11:45 - 12:25: The Spirit (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Vnder A Crvmbling Moon (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 12:00 - 12:30: Exorcism (New Blood) and The Spirit (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
- 12:10 - 12:40: Ba'al (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Exorcism (New Blood)
Afternoon Clashes
- 12:45 - 13:25: Warbringer (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Prodigal (New Blood)
- 13:10 - 13:50: Pengshui (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Prodigal (New Blood)
- 13:30 - 14:00: Zebulon (New Blood) and Heriot (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
- 13:45 - 14:30: Heriot (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Zebulon (New Blood)
- 14:15 - 14:45: Mantis Defeats Jaguar (New Blood) and Waterlines (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 14:20 - 15:00: Waterlines (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Mantis Defeats Jaguar (New Blood) and Crown Solace (EMP)
- 14:30 - 15:00: Crown Solace (EMP) and Waterlines (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Mantis Defeats Jaguar (New Blood)
- 14:55 - 5:40: Creeper (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Crown Solace (EMP) and Mechromorph (New Blood)
- 15:00 - 15:30: Mechromorph (New Blood) and Creeper (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
- 15:40 - 16:20: Phoenix Lake (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Nothing Speaks (New Blood)
- 15:40 - 16:10: Tiberius (EMP) and Phoenix Lake (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Nothing Speaks (New Blood)
- 15:45 - 16:15: Nothing Speaks (New Blood) and Phoenix Lake (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Tiberius (EMP)
- 16:05 - 16:50: Kublai Khan TX (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Tiberius (EMP) and Phoenix Lake (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 16:30 - 17:00: Fortune Teller (New Blood) and Rites to Ruin (EMP)
- 16:50 - 17:20: Rites to Ruin (EMP) and Fortune Teller (New Blood)
- 17:00 - 17:40: Neon Fly (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Rites to Ruin (EMP)
- 17:15 - 18:15: Fear Factory (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Neon Fly (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Head Dent (New Blood)
- 17:15 - 17:45: Head Dent (New Blood) and Fear Factory (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Neon Fly (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 18:00 - 18:30: HeKz (New Blood) and Fear Factory (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
Evening Clashes
- 18:20 - 19:00: Bad Smell (EMP) and Undeath (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 18:25 - 19:10: Undeath (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Bad Smell (EMP) and Unnatural Order (New Blood)
- 18:45 - 19:15: Unnatural Order (New Blood) and Undeath (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 18:55 - 20:10: Ministry (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Bad Smell (EMP) and Unnatural Order (New Blood) and Fight The Champ (New Blood)
- 19:30 - 20:00: Fight The Champ (New Blood) and Ministry (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
- 20:00 - 20:40: Tool Shed (VIP) and Ministry (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Breed 77 (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 20:10 - 21:10: Breed 77 (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Ministry (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Thrashist Regime (EMP)
- 20:15 - 20:55: Thrashist Regime (EMP) and Breed 77 (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
- 21:10 - 22:40: Machine Head (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Silent Disco (New Blood)
- 22:40 - 23:55: Static-X (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Machine Head (Ronnie James Dio Stage)
- 23:00 - 02:00: Silent Disco (New Blood) and Static-X (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and DJ Arockalypse (Sophie Lancaster Stage)
Late Night Clashes
- 00:00 - 02:00: DJ Arockalypse (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Silent Disco (New Blood)
What’s the weather forecast for Bloodstock today?
It’s going to be another warm day at Catton Hall today, with the Met Office forecasting sunny intervals, with a high of 24° and a low of 12°. UV levels are also set to be high today so remember to stay sun smart.
Three-hourly forecast for Bloodstock - August 9
- 7:00: Sunny intervals (14°)
- 10:00: Sunny intervals (18°)
- 13:00: Sunny intervals (22°)
- 16:00: Sunny Intervals (22°)
- 19:00: Sunny intervals (21°)
- 22:00: Clear night (17°)
What about the pollen count at Bloodstock - am I in need of hay fever tablets?
It’s a mixed bag for hay fever sufferers today, with the Met Office forecasting a medium pollen count, so keep those hay fever remedies at hand between performances!
Looking for guides to other UK festivals? Check out our articles on Leeds Festival, Reading Festival and Creamfields 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.