Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bryan Adams announces his return to the United Kingdom for 2025. 🎶

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams has announced a series of UK arena shows for 2025.

The musician is set to perform in Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow and more venues to promote his latest album, Rolling With The Punches.

Here’s the dates and venues for his 2025 tour, alongside how you can get tickets - including presale access.

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his latest album in the upcoming months, and to celebrate its release, the singer has announced a series of UK arena dates for 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the release of his latest effort, Rolling With The Punches, due out November 15 2024, the (Everything I Do) I Do It For You hitmaker will be hitting the road to both celebrate and promote the new album, with dates scheduled for Newcastle, Manchester, London, Leeds, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Liverpool, Birmingham and Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his return to the country during the announcement, Adams revealed: “I’ve been gigging in the UK for such a long time now, and each time I play here I remember why I fell in love with UK audiences… We’re gonna sing and rock the roof off these arenas!”

The tour also happens to come on the 24th anniversary of his worldwide smash hit single from the Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves soundtrack, which spent 16 consecutive weeks at the top of the UK singles chart in 1991 - leaving a couple of names in its wake during his reign at the top of the charts.

Here’s the full list of dates for Bryan Adams’ 2025 UK tour, alongside when you can get tickets for the big celebratory event.

Where is Bryan Adams performing on his 2025 UK Arena tour?

Bryan Adams has announced a series of UK arena shows to take place throughout May 2025. | Steven Stanley

Bryan Adams will be performing at the following arenas as part of his 2025 UK tour:

May 8 2025:Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When can I get tickets to see Bryan Adams on his 2025 UK Arena tour?

Presale access:

Those who have access to Bryan Adams’ artist presales through his newsletter will be able to purchase tickets to the shows as part of the tour from October 2 2024 from 9am.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for all of Bryan Adams 2025 UK Arena shows will commence on October 4 2024 from 9am through either TEG Europe or Ticketmaster.

What could Bryan Adams perform on his 2025 UK tour - aside from the Robin Hood song?

Well it would be a turn up for the books if Bryan Adams performed in the UK and didn’t play his worldwide smash, (Everything I Do) I Do It For You. Indeed, it is a staple of his setlist since its release.

To take a look at what he could perform next year, we go back to his recent performance on August 10 2024 at the International de montgolfières de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu 2024, in which the Canadian rocker performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kick A** Can't Stop This Thing We Started Somebody 18 til I Die Shine a Light Take Me Back One Night Love Affair Heaven Go Down Rockin' It's Only Love / The Best / What's Love Got to Do With It You Belong to Me The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You Me voilà When You're Gone (Everything I Do) I Do It for You Back to You So Happy It Hurts Run to You Summer of '69 Cuts Like a Knife Straight From the Heart All for Love (Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart & Sting cover)

Will you be going to see Bryan Adams perform in the UK during his 2025 Arena tour, or have you had a lifetime’s worth of the musician after the release of (Everything I Do) I Do It For You? Let us know your thoughts about this tour announcement in the comments section down below.