Avoid Camp Bestival Dorset drama this week and leave these things at home. ⛺️

When we said it was a busy week for festivals, we weren’t kidding: alongside WOMAD and Latitude 2024, Camp Bestival’s Dorset iteration begins later this week (July 25 2024.)

Taking place once again at the formiddable Lulworth Castle in Dorset, Camp Bestival 2024 is set to be headlined by McFly, Paloma Faith and Pete Tong spinning what is being referred to as a “classic Ibiza anthem set.” So hopefully, the weather has that Iberian feel to it come his set.

But with last-minute planning and packing no doubt taking place over the next two days, there’s some discussion about what time is ideal to arrive at the campgrounds in Dorset this year; is it a similar situation to Glastonbury, where a car park is open but the camp grounds aren’t for a number of hours?

What is Camp Bestival Dorset’s policy also on bringing items into the campgrounds and the main arena? Some festivals have outright banned disposable vapes and interestingly, Camp Bestival has banned one luxury item that’s a regular feature in your kids bedroom to sit on.

But above all else - are you going to need some extra hayfever pills for your few days camping this week, or is the weather just going to be kind enough to avoid running eyes and noses ruining your festival experience?

What time do gates open for Camp Bestival Dorset 2024?

Gates open at different times throughout the duration of Camp Bestival Dorset 2024; we’ve broken down some of the key times including when you can arrive to camp and last entries into the main arena of the festival.

Thursday 25 July 2024

Car Parks Open: 09:00 – 00:00

Campervan & Caravan Fields Open: 10:00

Gates: 10:00 – 00:00 (no entry after midnight)

Campsites Open: 10:00 (accessible campsite opens at 09:00)

Friday 26 July 2024

Car Parks Open: 07:00 – 00:00

Gates: 08:30 – 00:00 (no entry after midnight)

Saturday 27 July 2024

Car Parks: 07:00 – 00:00

Gates: 08:30 – 00:000 (no entry after midnight)

Sunday 28 July 2024

Car Parks: 07:00 – 18:00 (no entry after 6pm)

Gates:08:30 – 18:00 (no entry after 6pm)

Monday July 29 2024

Campsites Close: 12.00

Car Parks Close: 14.00

What items am I not allowed to bring with me to Camp Bestival Dorset 2024?

Regular festival attendees know the score by now what not to bring, but for those who are heading to Camp Bestival Dorset for their first festival experience, here’s a list of what not to bring with you.

There are bag searches on site, and any items that may be used in an “illegal or offensive manner” will be taken from you, with no responsibility from the organisers to return any confiscated items. So if you’ve a favourite bean bag to bring - don’t chance it; it’s on the prohibited items list (really!)

Posession of illegal substances are prohibited, including laughing gas, as Camp Bestival has zero tolerance for drug use. If you’re found with any, you may be arrested.

Prohibited items at Camp Bestival Dorset 2024

Knives with a sharp or pointed blade up to 3 inches long, such as table knives and paring knives, are allowed in the campsites for use in cooking only

Small camping hammers and mallets are allowed (campsite only)

Glass (of any kind)

Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon (including penknives)

Personal portable toilets (except potties)

Camping gas canisters above 5KG

Hexi Fuel Tablets/Esbit Heat Tablets

Generators of any kind

Bean bags

Spray Paint cans

Laser equipment or pens

Fireworks/flares

Smoke canisters

Chinese lanterns

Klaxons/airhorns/megaphones (or similar items)

Personal motorised vehicles (with the exception of mobility scooters)

Any animals (with the exception of assistance dogs)

Drones

Large sound systems

Unauthorised or professional photography, film or video equipment

Excessive amounts of alcohol - weekend campers can bring in their own alcohol for personal consumption but only up to a reasonable amount per person. Once you have entered the event you cannot re-enter with more alcohol supplies. Day Ticket holders cannot bring alcohol into the event.

High visibility bibs and jackets

Poles, banners and flags (small static flag poles in the campsites are allowed)

Illegal substances (including so-called “legal highs”)

What’s the weather forecast for Camp Bestival Dorset 2024?

Prepare for a wet start to Camp Bestival Dorset 2024 setting your tent up: the Met Office has forecast light rain changing to mist in the afternoon on Thursday, but the remainder of the festival looks to be dry.

The Met Office’s long-range forecast for the Lulworth area reads: “Sunny spells and showers, some of which could be heavy and thundery, are expected on Saturday, together with below average temperatures. By Sunday drier weather is likely to develop, with spells of sunshine across most parts and temperatures close to normal.”

Day-by-day forecast for Camp Bestival Dorset 2024

Thursday July 25 2024: Light rain changing to mist in the afternoon (18°c, medium pollen count.)

Friday July 26 2024: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime (19°c, medium pollen count.)

Saturday July 27 2024: Sunny intervals (19°c, low pollen count.)

Sunday July 28 2024: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime (20°c, medium pollen count.)

Are there any tickets left to attend Camp Bestival Dorset 2024?

There are still a limited number of tickets, including a range of camping/glamping options across the weekend; for more information or to pick up a last-minute ticket, visit Ticketmaster UK to make your choice.