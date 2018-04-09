Country fun coming to Gamlingay next month

Greensand Country, a stretch of countryside covering Biggleswade will host a festival starting next month.

There will be a week long run of activities running from Saturday May 26 to Sunday June 3.

It will include a number of exciting events, activities, talks, exhibitions and competitions, including guided walks, have-a-go wilderness crafts, family wildlife activities, open air theatre performances and 4x4 adventure challenges.

The 9-day festival will be a celebration of everything that people love about Greensand Country, and will showcase our distinctive, beautiful and loved countryside.

Claire Poulton, programme manager at the Greensand Country Landscape Partnership says: “The Greensand Country Festival is an exciting step forward in promoting the unique history, wildlife and culture of our highly attractive landscape, and will encourage people to visit, enjoy and have a better understanding of Greensand Country.

“Working in partnership with businesses and attractions across the landscape, the festival will engage local visitors, people from neighbouring towns and villages, and families who are new to the area, inspiring them to get out into the countryside and explore the many events and activities on offer.”

Founder of Clophill Heritage Trust, which is running events, Ali Bradbury explains: “We are delighted to be involved in the first festival, and look forward to welcoming new visitors to Clophill, who are keen to discover more of Greensand Country and its impressive landscape.”

For further information about Greensand Country and the full line up of the festival visit www.greensandcountry.com or they can be found on social media sites Facebook, Twitter and Instagram