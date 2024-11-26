Just three bakers are left in the famous tent 🍰

The Great British Bake Off final is on Channel 4 tonight.

Three bakers are left: Christiaan, Dylan and Georgie.

But which one is the favourite to be crowned the winner for 2024?

Christiaan, Dylan and Georgie are the finalists after nine weeks of intense competition. Find out which baker was the unlucky one to just miss out after being knocked out in the semi-final last week.

Channel 4 have confirmed the start time for the Great British Bake Off final - and if fans can watch it on its streaming service. Audiences in the US will have to wait a bit longer to catch it on Netflix.

But with the final quickly approaching, you might be wondering who is the most likely to win? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is the favourite to win The Great British Bake Off final?

The Great British Bake Off - Paul and Prue

Heading into the final, Christiaan was crowned star baker in the semi-final last week, which was the first time he’d won the accolade. Dylan and Georgie have both been named star baker twice each during the previous weeks of the competition.

According to Gambling.com, Dylan is the favourite - at least in the betting market. He has odds of 4/6 to win on the website, with it forecasting he has a 60% probability of winning.

Christiaan has odds of 6/4 to win - probability of 40%. While Gambling.com has Georgie at 2/1 odds to win - a probability of 33%.

Which baker won The Great British Bake Off last year?

It has been almost exactly a year since the last season of GBBO concluded - but in the last 12 months, you may have become slightly hazy on the details. The final of Bake Off in 2023 saw PE and Science teacher Matty crowned the winner, while Dan and James were the runners up.

Are you excited for the final of The Great British Bake Off tonight? Share your predictions on who will win by emailing me: [email protected].