The second season of the Game of Thrones spin-off is coming to a dramatic conclusion.

The explosive second season of House of the Dragon will soon be coming to a dramatic conclusion as the Targaryen civil war reaches a boiling point. For UK audiences, the season finale of the Game of Thrones spin-off will air next week and that means it is the perfect time to catch up.

Sky subscribers are able to watch the show live on Sky Atlantic and on catch-up, whether you are Team Green or Team Black. But if you don’t have a Sky box, you might be wondering how you can legally watch the hit HBO drama.

Thankfully, if you are a Virgin subscriber or Freeview watcher, you can stream House of the Dragon on NOW TV - and don’t have to miss out on the water cooler chats at work after every dramatic twist and turn. And even better you won’t have to take out a loan from the Iron Bank to fund it.

How to watch House of the Dragon on NOW TV?

House of the Dragon is available to watch on NOW TV. (Credit: HBO) | HBO

NOW TV requires a subscription in order to watch House of the Dragon, as well as all the other available shows and box sets. If you are wanting to sign up, it is the entertainment package you need to select, as this is the one that gives you access to TV shows.

If you pick the cinema or sports packages, you will not be able to watch House of the Dragon. Unless you also add the entertainment as well.

Does NOW have all House of the Dragon episodes?

You might be wondering whether the streaming service has all of the episodes from the second season, or just the most recent. Fear not, for NOW has every single episode of House of the Dragon available to watch at your fingertips - as well as the same for Game of Thrones (even season eight unfortunately).

To find House of the Dragon, you can either click the banner at the top of the app when you open it - as NOW is heavily promoting the hit show. Or on search, type out the name of the show and it will bring up the box set.

The seasons are listed in ascending order, so you can easily start with the first episode with just a few clicks. Once you have started the show the next episode will appear in your continue watching list, to make it even easier to keep your binge going.

Where can you get the NOW App?

Now boasts that its streaming service app is available on over 60 devices, including Fire sticks, smart TVs and video game consoles. It includes the following devices:

Amazon Fire TV Stick

PS4

iOS (version 11.2 onwards)

Windows PC

Roku

PS5

Android (version 5.1 onwards)

Mac OS

LG Smart TVs (models from 2016. See if your TV is supported)

Xbox One

Samsung Smart TVs (models from 2016. See if your TV is supported)

Xbox Series X/S

Youview (Older YouView devices no longer support NOW)

Apple TV (1,2&3 not supported)

Sony Android TV

Chromecast (Gen 2 onwards. See if your device is supported)

TalkTalk TV box

How much does NOW TV cost?

The entertainment package starts from £9.99 for one month with the fully flexible deal. This allows you to cancel anytime and gives access to all NOW’s unmissable TV.

If you are wanting to have a longer access to the streaming service, you can get the 6-month save deal - which costs just £6.99 per month - but you have to agree to a minimum six month term. It also comes with a seven day trial of the movies package and one month of boost.

For those looking for movies and TV shows, you can get a six-month bundle for £13.99 per month. You also get one month of boost free and can enjoy ultra HD content.