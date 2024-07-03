Hozier UK Tour 2024: Last minute tickets, merchandise and what could the Billboard award winner perform?
- Irish musician Hozier commences his whistle-stop tour of the United Kingdom from today (July 3 2024.)
- The artist has recently been earning rave reviews during his North American tour earlier this year.
- Here’s where you can catch Hozier during his brief series of UK concerts, and a look at what merchandise might be available.
Hozier is taking a break from his widespread North American tour for a select number of dates in the UK from this week.
With his remaining dates in the United States including performance at the hallowed Rockport Music Festival and this year’s Lollapalooza event in Chicago, the “Take Me To The Church” singer is performing a mere four shows in the United Kingdom before jetting back again across the Atlantic.
Those shows for Hozier include appearances at the Lytham Festival, which begins today (July 3 2024), a huge performance at London's Finsbury Park and dates in Chepstow and Glasgow before once again hitting the US tour cycle.
Hozier’s appearances in North America come in support of his most recent album, “Unreal Unearth,” which topped the UK album charts in August 2023 and saw him reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in April this year with the single “Too Sweet.”
So where can you catch the artist on his brief detour across the United Kingdom and is what he has been performing in North America indicative of what he could perform over this side of the Atlantic?
Where is Hozier touring in the United Kingdom?
Hozier is performing at the following events and venues during his short tour of the United Kingdom in 2024:
- July 3 2024: Lytham Festival, Lytham Green, Lancashire
- July 7 2024: Finsbury Park, London
- July 9 2024: Chepstow Summer Sessions, Chepstow Racecourse, Chepstow
- July 10 2024: Glasgow Green, Glasgow
Where can I get tickets to see Hozier on his UK tour?
Tickets to see Hozier at the shows we’ve mentioned are available through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom, including multi-day passes for the Lytham Festival and the Chepstow Summer Sessions.
What merchandise could Hozier be selling at his shows?
Much like The National, Hozier looks to be selling art prints of the posters promoting his upcoming dates - could London and Glasgow potentially have their own versions at the merch table?
Alongside the standard tour dates affair, Hozier is also selling denim jackets - at least, through his online store. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if a couple of those high-end items did appear hanging on the merchandise wall at Lytham or Chepstow.
What could Hozier perform during his 2024 UK tour?
According to Setlist.FM, Hozier performed the following set during his show at the WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain on July 1 2024 - could this be an indication of what many might expect to see this week?
- De Selby (Part 1)
- De Selby (Part 2)
- Jackie and Wilson
- From Eden
- To Be Alone
- Dinner & Diatribes
- Francesca
- Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene
- Like Real People Do
- I, Carrion (Icarian)
- Would That I
- Too Sweet
- Almost (Sweet Music)
- Eat Your Young
- Movement
- Take Me to Church
- Cherry Wine (Acoustic)
- Unknown/Nth
- Encore:
- Nina Cried Power
- Work Song
