Who is the favourite for I’m a Celebrity? Latest odds after Maura Higgins joins the cast

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 09:00 GMT

The bookies have spoken 📺

The full cast of I’m a Celebrity has been completed as the two late additions finally arrived. Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles made their entry into the jungle last night (November 21).

There is now a full cast of 12 campmates as we prepare to head into the second week of the show. ITV’s confirmed the schedule for this week and how late the episodes will end.

But with two extra celebs now taking part in the hit show, you might be wondering if there could be a new favourite. Danny Jones was the favourite before the show started - but what does Oddschecker’s latest odds say (as of November 21).

If you are thinking of placing a bet on I’m a Celebrity - please gamble responsibly. Visit Gamble Aware for all the latest advice.

Stay up-to-date with the latest UK news and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

The Loose Women star has the longest odds right now, according to Oddschecker. She is 40/1 to be in the top three.

1. Jane Moore - 40/1

The Loose Women star has the longest odds right now, according to Oddschecker. She is 40/1 to be in the top three. | ITV Photo: ITV

Photo Sales
The Radio DJ currently has odds of 18/1 to make the final three. But a lot could shift as the show goes on.

2. Melvin Odoom - 18/1

The Radio DJ currently has odds of 18/1 to make the final three. But a lot could shift as the show goes on. | ITV Photo: ITV

Photo Sales
The former Strictly Come Dancing professional (and multi-time winner) currently has odds of 9/1 for a top three finish on Oddschecker.

3. Oti Mabuse - 9/1

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional (and multi-time winner) currently has odds of 9/1 for a top three finish on Oddschecker. | ITV Photo: ITV

Photo Sales
Despite making a splash by entering the jungle late, the good reverend has pretty long odds. He currently is 9/1 on Oddschecker to have a top three finish.

4. Richard Coles - 9/1

Despite making a splash by entering the jungle late, the good reverend has pretty long odds. He currently is 9/1 on Oddschecker to have a top three finish. | ITV Photo: ITV

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostI'm A CelebrityITV
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice