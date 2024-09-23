Isle of Wight Festival 2025: 16 acts already confirmed for next year’s event including Justin Timberlake

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Music and tickets writer

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 10:04 BST

Sting, Justin Timberlake and Stereophonics to headline Isle of Wight Festival 2025.

Fresh off the news that Sting will be performing at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2025, organisers have quickly added 15 more names as part of their first line-up announcement.

Alongside Sting comes another huge name for the festival, with Justin Timberlake set to headline Sunday at the event, while Welsh rockers Stereophonics have been announced as Saturday’s headline act. 

They are joined by some big names in the world of dance music and indie rock, and with tickets set to go on sale this week (September 25 2024), here’s a look at who might tempt you to part with money before Christmas for next year’s event. 

All information correct as of writing.

Sting is set to headline Friday night at Isle of Wight 2025, as part of a wider set of festival dates announced earlier today.

1. Sting

Sting is set to headline Friday night at Isle of Wight 2025, as part of a wider set of festival dates announced earlier today. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Justin Timberlake will be headlining the Sunday night next year at Isle of Wight Festival - another coup for the organisers.

2. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake will be headlining the Sunday night next year at Isle of Wight Festival - another coup for the organisers. | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Photo Sales
Meanwhile Kelly Jones and Stereophonics will be headling Saturday night at the event this year.

3. Stereophonics

Meanwhile Kelly Jones and Stereophonics will be headling Saturday night at the event this year. | BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
The memory of the late Maxi Jazz continues to live on as Faithless have been announced as one of the first acts to perform at Isle of Wight 2025.

4. Faithless

The memory of the late Maxi Jazz continues to live on as Faithless have been announced as one of the first acts to perform at Isle of Wight 2025. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostIsle of Wight FestivalTicketsMusic FestivalsMusic