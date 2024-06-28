Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Midway through the 2024 festival season, here’s how to get early bird IOW tickets

The Isle of Wight Festival has announced that early bird tickets are set to go on sale.

The hallowed “Woodstock” of the South of England is set to release their first wave of tickets today (June 28 2024.)

Here’s how you can avoid missing out on the early bird rush for next year’s festival in Newport, Isle of Wight.

Such as the unmitigated energy from the crowds at Seaclose Park, Newport that even Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took a moment to remark to the audience: “England knows how to do this s***, that’s for sure. I’m going home and telling everyone ‘you better get your s***t together’.”

Last weekend, fans enjoyed performances from The Pretenders, Suede, Jo Whiley's 90s Anthems, The Streets, McFly, Scouting For Girls, Jessie J, Zara Larsson, Crowded House, Simple Minds, and many more on the island. Additionally, there was a live podcast recording from That Peter Crouch Podcast in the Big Top, a DJ set by Denise Van Outen in Electro Love, and Super Vet Noel Fitzgerald's debut performance at the festival on The River Stage.

Crowds were dazzled by Pet Shop Boys and Suede, while Jessie J and Blossoms were joined by festival debutants S Club. It was another amazing day at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024.

But for those who missed out on tickets for this year’s festival, or have been sold on the idea of eschewing those festivals on drier lands and fancy getting wet legs attending next year’s festival, then you’d be wise to put some money aside already.

Thankfully for many people, today is payday.

So how can you get your hands on early bird tickets for next year’s Isle of Wight Festival, and what are some of the rumours already regarding 2025’s headliners?

When is the Isle of Wight Festival 2025 taking place?

The Isle of Wight Festival organisers have announced dates for next year’s event will be the 19 - 22 June 2025, once again at Seaclose Park, Newport.

When are early bird tickets on sale for the Isle of Wight Festival 2024?

Early bird tickets for next year’s festival are set to go on sale at midday (12pm) later today (June 28 2024) through the Isle of Wight Festival website.

Are there any rumours about who might be performing at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2025?

Isle of Wight Guru has pulled together a selection of notable quotes from local radio regarding who the organisers have indicated they’d love to have perform at the festival in the future.

Of the names that Isle of Wight Festival promoter John Giddings has stated he’d like to see perform previously, Kylie Minogue, Lizzo, Roger Waters and Foo Fighters have constantly been name-dropped by Giddings.

The promoter also named Arctic Monkeys as another act he’d like to have perform at the festival, going as far as to reveal in an interview in 2018 with the Isle of Wight County Press "I would love the Arctic Monkeys to play. I asked them ages ago, but I haven't heard back from them".

